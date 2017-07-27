The Ophthalmology, Cardiology and Imaging Department were among the services remodelled in the Provincial University Hospital

Practicality and quality distinguish the diverse works concluded in this province in the context of the celebration of the 64th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes garrisons, many of which saw facilities officially inaugurated or reopened in recent days.

As a result of million-sum investments and the strategy of repair and maintenance endorsed by the Economic and Social Policy Guidelines of the Party and the Revolution, the completed works form part of activities in the province over the past year, since it was chosen to host the national act to mark National Rebellion Day, 2016.

José Ramón Monteagudo Ruiz, member of the Party Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Sancti Spíritus, and Teresita Romero Rodríguez, president of the Provincial Assembly of People’s Power, led an extensive tour of almost all municipalities of the province, during which they verified the scope of the works, including those to ensure the growth of food production, the quality of medical services and improved recreational facilities for the population.

The total cost of the Carbó No. 2 Swine Production Center in Yaguajay was over 10 million pesos. The center is designed to hold 1,460 breeding stock and has capacity for up to 6,000 animals. This marked a strategic investment for the sector, aimed at ensuring the ongoing growth of pork production in this territory.

The opening of the headquarters of the Banco Popular de Ahorro (BPA), new livestock facilities and the repair of gastronomic and commercial centers, featured among the works unveiled in the municipality of La Sierpe, which hosted the Sancti Spíritus provincial celebrations this July 26.

As part of the investment program that has been underway for several years, works on the Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Dermatology and Medicine outpatient clinics were completed at the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial University Hospital, while the Imaging Department benefited from new equipment.

In the provincial capital, the Oscar Fernández Morera art gallery, and several commercial and gastronomic centers, a Ministry of Transport cargo base, two notary offices and a pre-school daycare center were also reopened.

The restoration works to the Casa de la Cultura, the cinema, the hotel Estrella Roja, along Camilo Cienfuegos Street, and to the vital consultation area of the Jorge Ruiz Ramírez Hospital were among the novelties in the municipality of Taguasco.