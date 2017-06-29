A suggestion of the landscape perspective of how to organize the Trinidad-Cienfuegos highway within an environmental context was the purspose of the recent studies carried out by specialists from the Center for Environmental Services (CSA) and from the Physical Planning Office in Sancti Spiritus.

CSA researcher Esteban Acosta Rodríguez told Escambray that trying to harmonize existing facilities with the surroundings, enhancing the landscape in certain places, and applying plant breeding measures on both sides of the highway —best known as Circuito Sur Road—, are some of the proposal of the study.

Néstor Álvarez Cruz, director of the Environment Unit in this central Cuban province, explained that the Ministry of Tourism was interested in doing a landscape study on that road by the sea intended to serve as a tourist corridor between the cities of Trinidad and Cienfuegos.

Studies of such magnitude had no antecedents in this region, that’s why it’s been suggested to do the same on the Trinidad-Sancti Spiritus highway, which crosses the Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills), a UNESCO’s Cultural Heritage Site.