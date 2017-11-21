Among the plain truths said by combatant Gustavo Castellon Melian fighter, best known in Cuba as El Caballo de Mayaguara (The Mayaguara’s Horse), there is one that seems to be impossible to deny: there’s no other place in the island with so many royal palm trees as the area located between Yaguajay and Caibarien.

The assertion remains fully valid even after the devastating passage of Hurricane Irma, which turned the region into a real hell with ramshackle houses on both sides of the Circuito Norte (North Circuit) road, and the vegetation reduced to a motley mash in which palm trees did not always have the worst of luck.

Taking advantage of misfortune was the wise conclusion reached by the inhabitants of the region and the authorities of the territory, who for some time now try to transfigure the landscape with dozens of rustic houses built with palm tree wood, tiles and cement.

When Escambray visited the region last November 15th, the workers of the local Obdulio Morales Agricultural Enterprise had already prepared more than 6,000 wooden planks and were hoping to increase their deliveries from 450 to 600 per day, the equivalent of five households.

