Bolivia President Evo Morales traveled to Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday for a medical evaluation due to a persistent throat condition, said Minister of the Presidency, René Martínez.

In a press conference, he reported that the President called for “understanding to his absence” from public events scheduled for these days.

“Taking into consideration both the recommendation and the medical prescription we made determinations so that our President has a routine (medical) evaluation in the sister republic of Cuba”, he explained.

Martinez recalled that Morales has been suffering from that problem for “quite a while”, despite undergoing medical evaluations in the cities of La Paz and Cochabamba.

The Minister of the Presidency remarked that after that trip, the President will return to his activities in due time.

Taken from www.abi.bo and tanslated by Escambray