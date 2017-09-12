The province’s electricity service, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma, is being primarily re-established in areas where important instititions are located such as hospitals, food processing plants, evacuation centers, and civil defense control stations, among others.

According to Raidel Diaz Vega, investment director at the Empresa Electrica Provincial (Provincial Electricity Company) damages were reported in the eight municipalities of the territory, the most severe identified in Yaguajay and Sancti Spiritus, where 120 and 80 electric posts fell down, respectively.

“Since the hurricane began to hit the province, all the electrical circuits were disconnected. At the momento the territory is off the National Energy System (SEN, in Spanish) from which the municipalities of Jatibonico, Taguasco, La Sierpe, Cabaiguán and Fomento are supplied”, he said.

“On Wednesday we must be ready to serve all the municipalities, except Yaguajay and Sancti Spiritus. After that, all the forces will concentrate on working there. We have 22 brigades working throughout the territory ”, Díaz Vega added.

Translation in progress