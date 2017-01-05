A canopy station has been recently opened at the Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills) in Trinidad, in order to foster adventure tourism and to increase finantial incomes in the area.

According to Freddys Rendueles Ramos, deputy director of Palmares SA extra-hotel branch in Sancti Spíritus, the canopy tour is set to start at the view point of the valley. It has five lines (stretches) of different lengths —the largest 350 meters long— totaling 1.2 kilometers, and its maximum height is 50 meters above the ground.

Fans of this tourist modality will be able to enjoy the beauties of this region, considered a real emporium of the manufacture of sugar in the first half of the XIX century both in Cuba and in the rest of the world.

Trinidad’s canopy will become the island’s third after the ones built in Las Terrazas, and Viñales, in the Cuban western provinces of Artemisa and Pinar del Río, respectively.