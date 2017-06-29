Yunier Perez finished second after Jamaican Usain Bolt, the best athlete of all time in this event, who beat him by only 0.03 thousandths



Cuban Yunier Perez had an amazing performance when finishing second in the men’s 100 meters event in the Golden Spike meeting, in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Perez clocked 10.06 seconds and was only surpassed by the best athlete of all time in this event, Jamaican Usain Bolt, who beat him by only 0.03 thousandths.

Turkish Jak Ali Harvey ranked third with 10.26 seconds. Bolt told the press he is suffering from a back problem that slowed him in

the race.

The eight-time Olympic champion is preparing for the world championships in London, next August, his final major competition.

Other winners in the meeting were British Mo Farah and South African Wayde van Niekerk, who set a world record in the men’s 300 meters (30.81 sec.).

Farah claimed victory in the men’s 10,000 m in what was likely one of his last races on the track.