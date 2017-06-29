The distinguished visitor was received in Havana by the Vice President of the Council of State, Salvador Valdes Mesa

The Vice President of the Council of State, Salvador Valdes Mesa received on Wednesday in Havana the Foreign Minister from New Zealand, Gerry Brownlee who is on an official visit to the

Caribbean island.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the good state of bilateral relations and expressed their interests in continuing developing and expanding the economic-commercial ties and investment. Both government officials also discussed the international scenario.

Valdes Mesa reiterated Cuba’s satisfaction for the development of

triangular projects promoted by both countries in favor of the Pacific islands.

The Business Attaché of the New Zealand embassy in Mexico, Luci Duncan was also present in the encounter.

On the Cuban side, Armando Vergara Bueno and Alberto Blanco Silva, general director of Bilateral Affairs and the director of Asia and Oceania Department of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, respectively, were also at the meeting.