Sancti Spíritus could not be just one more city is the new television series being broadcasted since December 25th by the Multivisión television channel around 8:00 p.m. The program seeks to show the most significant characteristics of this central Cuban province.

Dayron Chang Arranz, director and and script writer of the series, said that the audiovisual presentation was named after the words said by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro on January 6, 1959 when addressing the residents of this territory during the passage of the Caravan of Freedom.

According to the young and multi-awarded journalist from Santiago de Cuba, the episodes show details on two of the first villages founded in Cuba —both of which are located in this province—, as well as information on the most important paleontological site of the Caribbean, also found in this region.

Likewise, the audience will be able to know about the origins of the guayabera shirt (Cuba’s national garnment), the participation of Commanders Ernesto Guevara and Camilo Cienfuegos in local events, and the so-called Fight Against Bandits, among other interesting topics.

“It is our aspiration that the people of Sancti Spiritus feel proud to live in a territory with unparalleled cultural, historical and natural values. We hope that those who see the series feel the need to look for more and, above all, want to go to the places we show”, he added.

Each chapter is about four minutes long and uses, in addition to music, images, interviews with specialists and witnesses of some of the events.

The series’s production team is also integrated by journalist Lisandra Gómez Guerra, co-writer and announcer; Frank de la Guardia (Jr), as director of photography; Leonardo García, in charge of the music, editing and drone images; and Frank de la Guardia as producer.

Sancti Spíritus could not be just one more city will be also transmitted by the Caribe channel, after the National Television News (NTV).

The Escambray YouTube channel will publish every day the chapters that will be shown on national television.