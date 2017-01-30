The team’s pitching coach, Ciro Silvino, also told Prensa Latina that he relies on the work for which each of his pupils have been appointed.
The president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, Antonio Becali, exhorted them to put up battle and work collectively, elements that led to the victory in the recently completed National Baseball Series.
The Caribbean Baseball Series will begin on February 1st, and on that same date the Granma team will face the Licey Tigers, champions of the Dominican Republic.