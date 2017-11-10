This appointment is a recognition to Cuba, the Cuban Boxing Federation, and to the National Boxing School

Cuban Alberto Puig de la Barca, member of the AIBA Executive Committee and head of the Cuban Boxing Federation (FCB by its

Spanish acronym), was appointed chairman of the Commission of the World Series of Boxing (WSB), which eighth edition will begin next January.

After Italian Franco Falcinelli was ratified at the head of AIBA, the management of the WSB Commission was vacant and has been now entrusted to the Cuban executive.

This working group is also composed of a vice-chairman —a position that Puig previously occupied— and six other members, who evaluate and make proposals on the competition program, technical and organizational issues, among others.

According to Puig, the 8th WSB should start in the second half of January 2018 and the proposal is to include 12 teams competing by geographical areas.

«This appointment is a recognition to Cuba, the FCB and our National Boxing School and I assume it committed to the strengthening of the event and the elimination of difficulties we have had in the past, ” Puig said from his office in Havana.