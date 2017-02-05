Granma Alazanes could only score three runs while their amazing pitching and solid defense had poor performances

Nothing worked for Granma Alazanes in Saturday game at Culiacan 2017 Caribbean Series vs. Águilas del Zulia. Their amazing pitching and solid defense had poor performances and the offense was reduced to three runs.

Cuban starter Fredy Asiel Álvarez continued his bad outings streak in Caribbean Series and got only one out, allowing 5 hits and three runs (2 earned) with 16 pitches. However, relievers couldn’t bring peace to the visiting team either: four hurlers from the bullpen combined for 6.2 innings, 10 hits and other 5 runs.

Venezuelan F.Galvis went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 R, and R. Cedeño went 3-for-5 with 1 RBI and 1 R.

Carlos Benítez homered for Cuba and brought 3 runs in.

Taken from https://cubaseballillustrated.wordpress.com