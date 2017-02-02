Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Cuba Grabs First Game at Culiacan 2017 Caribbean Series (+photos)

Thursday, 2 February, 2017  

Granma Alazanes got their first win in Culiacan by defeating Dominican Republic representative Tigres de Licey 4-0 in the opening game of the 2017 Caribbean Series

Roel Santos de los Alazanes de Granma, de Cuba, en el juego frente a los Tigres de Licey, de República Dominicana, en el inicio de la LIX Serie del Caribe de Béisbol 2017, en el estadio de los Tomateros de Culiacán, en el estado Sinaloa, en México, el 1 de febrero de 2017. ACN Ricardo LÓPEZ HEVIA/Periódico Granma/sdl

It might come as a surprise but the champion of Cuban baseball beat the holder of ten Caribbean Series titles in game one at Culiacan, Mexico.

Granma’s starter Lázaro Blanco had an outstanding performance in 6.1 innings in which he did not allowed runs, striking out three in a row in the 6th, when things got messy for the visiting team.

Cuba scored the first run in Culiacán and caused the Challenge Play to “debut” in the 2017 Caribbean Series when right fielder Yoelkis Céspedes, the younger brother of MLB star Yoenis Céspedes, made a terrific catch that turned into double play in the 3rd.

Leadoff hitter Roel Santos was the man in the offensive line, as he went 2-for-4, with a double and triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Southpaw Liván Moinelo got 11 outs and saved the game.

Alazanes de Granma Tigres de Licey

Photo: (Ricardo LÓPEZ HEVIA/Periódico Granma)

lazaro-blanco-caribbean-series

Lázaro Blanco was the winner of the game.

score-cuba-tigres-de-licey

Taken from CuBaseball

