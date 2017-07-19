Díaz-Canel is leading the Cuban delegation to the commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, this July 19

Party Political Bureau member and First Vice President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, is leading a delegation from the island attending the main act commemorating the 38th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution, this July 19, in Managua, Nicaragua.

The delegation also includes Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, a member of the Party Political Bureau and minister of Foreign Relations; José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, a member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and head of its International Relations department; as well as Juan Carlos Hernández Padrón, Cuban ambassador to Nicaragua.