Cuba is preparing to send a medical brigade to Peru to help address the emergency facing the population, in the wake of heavy rain in several of the country’s regions over the last few weeks.

The Cuban embassy in Lima offered the Peruvian Foreign Ministry the services of a contingent from the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade specialized in disasters and epidemics. The group, including 11 doctors, ten healthcare professionals, an administrator, and lead doctor, will stay for one month, and is equipped with sufficient medicine and supplies to treat thousands of people.

The embassy released a statement, reported by teleSUR, that the professionals are ready to travel as soon as Peruvian authorities indicate that they are ready to receive the contingent.

This is not the first time Cuba has supported Peru in responding to natural disasters, having participated in recovery efforts following earthquakes in 1970 and in 2007.

Last week, President Raúl Castro sent his Peruvian counterpart, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a message expressing condolences given the human and material losses suffered by the country as a result of heavy rain and flooding.

Since last December, Peru has faced severe weather, which has caused 90 deaths and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings. Some 120,890 persons have been affected.