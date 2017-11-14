In order to encourage new management models in the non-state sector, 1 014 contracts have been so far signed in Sancti Spiritus with Havanatur, Cubanacán and Cubatur Travel agencies on accommodation, food and transport operations.

Such contractual relationships turn into alternatives to the increasing arrival of foreign visitors mainly in Trinidad, one of the regions with the most, hotels, cafes and private restaurants (best known as paladares) in the island.

According to Sandra Guerra Abdul-Chani, chief specialist of the local Ministry of Tourism Office, the rooms of private-run hostels using Cuban foreign currency (CUC) are nearly 3 080 in the whole territory, most of which are also located in Trinidad.

Contracts signed between travel agencies and the owners of private businesses guarantees the influx of visitors for most of the year and contributes to diversify the offers, as well as to increase the quality standards of the services provided.

In line with the Guidelines for Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution, the Information Center for Tourism in Sancti Spiritus promotes more than 150 hostels and 50 private restaurants in the Internet.

During the previous high tourist season —November 2016 to April 2017—, hostels accommodated around 202 170 foreign tourists of the nearly 422 000 that visited the province. This is the largest amount ever reported during similar months in this central Cuban territory.