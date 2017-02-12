Trinidad tourist destination, in central Cuba, is currently distinguished by the increasing presence of cruise ships that arrive in this port as part of a tour that includes several southern territories of the country.

According to Sonia Ramírez Suárez, head of the Puerto de Casilda Cruise Terminal, over 900 foreign visitors have been so far reported this season, most of whom are American students coming to the island for the first time.

The city of Trinidad, which holds the status of Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 1988, is one of the most popular Cuban tourist destinations due to its attractive proposals related with natural, historical and patrimonial values.

Ramírez Suárez also said that among the cruise ships that have repeatedly visit Casilda port are the Panorama and Panorama II, the Serenissima, belonging to the company Atlant Agent-Ltd., and the Greek-flagged Variety Voyager, in addition to the private mega yachts from Grand Cayman, Marshall and Bermuda Islands.