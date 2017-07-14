Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Spanish . RSS  . Site Map
Escambray on Facebook Escambray on Twitter Escambray on Flickr RSS Feed

Inicio » July 2017 » Culture, Top news/

Cadillac One Rocks Sancti Spiritus

.
Friday, 14 July, 2017 . . 0  
escambray today, cadillac one rock band, rock music, miguel valdivia, abbis maría jurdá

Cadillac One plays every Thursday night at Casa de la Guayabera. (Photo taken from Facebook).

The House of the Guayabera of Sancti Spiritus, one of the most recognized cultural centers of this ancient Cuban city, receives every Thursday night the musicians of the rock band Cadillac One

The five members of the group, led by Miguel Valdivia, came together in November 2015, and since then have delighted local residents with a repertoire basically dedicated to the blues and classic rock and roll played by the Beatles, ZZ Top, Audioslave, the Rolling Stones, and CCR, among others.

The band has given concerts in different scenarios of the island, and usually performs in the Back to the River Circle, inaugurated in the House of the Guayabera.

It has a Facebook page named after the band which already has several followers.

Taken from The Village of the Holy Spirit

Published under: , , ,

Make a comment
Escambray reserves the right to moderate comments which are disrespectful, offensive, vulgar, or that attempt against the dignity of either a person or a social group.

The mandatory fields are marked.