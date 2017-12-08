Advances in Cardiovascular Rehabilitation Highlighted in Sancti Spiritus

Renowned Cuban cardiologists meet at the XII National Workshop on Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation, an event that for the first time takes place outside Havana

Prestigious cardiologists from the Cuban provinces of Havana, Villa Clara, Matanzas, Ciego de Ávila, Santiago de Cuba and Sancti Spíritus have come together in the XII National Workshop on Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation underway in the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial General Hospital of this central Cuban province.

Dr. Eduardo Rivas Estany, president of the Cuban Society of Cardiology, said that this territory was one of the first to establish rehabilitation programs and stands out in the development of cardiovascular rehabilitation in the country.

In the workshop, lectures are given about the rehabilitation programs being implemented in different institutions of the country, which have demonstrated the value of reincorporating most of the patients to social life.

According to Dr. Rivas, this forum also intends to involve both cardiologists and related specialists in the use of cardiac rehabilitation as a treatment option in their daily practice.