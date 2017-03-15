During the opening ceremony, RIADIS president, Ana Lucia Arellano, called to pass on the experiences and ideas of this event and make the region an example for the whole world

Participants in the 6th Conference of the Latin American Network of Non-Governmental Organizations of People with Disabilities and their Families (RIADIS), taking place here today, claim the empowerment of this population segment into society.

The meeting aims to promote inclusive policies in the region by articulating strategic actions between the Network and the governments.

The event also focuses on promoting gender equity, and policies for the benefit of youth and people in indigenous communities with physical or mental limitations, organizers say.

The representative of the International Disability Alliance (IDA), Javier Guemez, acknowledged the work by the leaders of the region, such as Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, who defended the rights of people with disability in the international arena.

At the initial keynote speeches, more than 200 delegates from 16 countries learned about Cuba’s efforts to care for people with mental and physical limitations through interdisciplinary mechanisms that involve different sectors of society.