2018 FIFA World Cup First FAN IDs delivered

Russia’s national postal service ‘Pochta Rossi’ has begun delivering the first 2018 FIFA World Cup FAN IDs, which will provide access to stadiums and grant visa-free entry to Russia for international guests

Russian fans who have been issued FAN IDs to attend matches at the 2018 World Cup, which will be staged in Russia for the first time next summer, will receive their permits through first class, small parcel delivery.

Football fans from other countries will obtain their FAN IDs through registered small parcel delivery, which they can order on the FAN ID website when submitting an application. FAN ID delivery, provided by ‘Pochta Rossi,’ is free of charge for both Russian and foreign football fans.

Russians can collect their personalized FAN ID by presenting identity documents at specially designed postal distribution centers located across 140 Russian cities. All fans are required to produce the FAN ID and a valid ticket to get access to the stadiums.

FAN IDs also afford international guests visa free entry to the Russian Federation: ten days before the tournament’s opening match until ten days after the World Cup final.

The system was successfully tested at the 2017 Confederations Cup last summer, and will also offer fans additional benefits, such as, the free use of public transport within and between World Cup host cities.

Russia will kick off the tournament at the newly-renovated Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow against Saudi Arabia on June 14, following the World Cup Final Draw held on December 5 at the State Kremlin Palace.

The tournament will be staged in 12 stadiums located in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Ekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd and Samara.