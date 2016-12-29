During the ceremony, Ambassador Ana Silvia Rodríguez Abascal noted that the Convention offers a significant contribution to the struggle for the survival of the human species



The Republic of Cuba deposited the document ratifying the “Paris Agreement to the Framework Convention on Climate Change,” adopted on 22 April, 2016, in a ceremony held at the United Nations headquarters this December 28, 2016.

Attending the ceremony was Arnacha Hinojal, legal officer for the UN Treaty Section, who received the document and thanked Cuba for its adherence to the agreement on behalf of the organization’s Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon.

During the act, the island’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ana Silvia Rodríguez Abascal, noted the importance of the Convention to the international community’s efforts to mitigate humanity’s impact on the environment.

The diplomat noted that the Convention offers a significant contribution to the struggle for the survival of the human species and recalled the premonitory words expressed by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, at the Rio de Janeiro Conference, as early as 1992.

Also participating in the ceremony was Tanieris Diéguez, the official in charge of legal issues for Cuba’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations. (Cubaminrex- Cuba’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations)