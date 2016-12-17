The Delio Luna Echemendia Fair Center hosted the exhibition which was attended by hundreds of local visitors as well as people from nearby provinces

Like every December, the Livestock Winter Fair was celebrated in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. This is the only event of its kind in the island which was dedicated this year to the development of dairy projects and to honor Fidel Castro, who was a tireless defender of this activity.

The Delio Luna Echemendia Fair Center hosted the exhibition which was attended by hundreds of local visitors as well as people from nearby provinces, who enjoyed the extensive program of activities organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Cuban Association of Animal Production in the territory.

According to Isbel Manuel Pentón, in charge of the fair public relations, the event included competitive exhibitions and judging of different breeds of cattle, goats and horses. Buffaloes, rabbits and guinea pigs were also in competition.

During the Livestock Winter Fair days activities such as peasant tournaments, animal auctions and children’s skill competitions took place, as well as lectures on various topics related to agricultural work. Likewise, an expo of pastures and fodder, together with the sale of seeds and didactic materials related to the production of protein plants was made.