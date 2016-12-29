The contribution of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to the socioeconomic development of Sancti Spíritus was highlighted during the last ordinary session of the year held this Wednesday by the Provincial Assembly of People’s Power.

Delegates and guests to the session of the governmental body recalled the key role played by Fidel —who passed away last November 25th— in the design and monitoring of the implementation of programs linked to the development of agriculture, water resources, roads, public health, industry and education, among other areas, which made him paid innumerable visits to the territory after the revolutionary triumph in 1959.

The President of the Provincial Assembly, Teresita Romero Rodríguez, said that the best tribute to the late Cuban statesman would be the tangible fulfillment of the concept of Revolution, which he enunciated on May 1st, 2000, during the celebration of the International Workers’ Day in Havana.

