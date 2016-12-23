Cuban Ambassador to Russia, Emilio Lozada García, received the recognition from the institution’s president, Sviatoslav Rybas, who emphasized Fidel’s role in revolutionary processes around the world

The Russian Biographical Institute granted its Man of the Year in memoriam award to Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro, in the category of international relations, for his brilliant contributions of international significance, diplomatic sources reported yesterday, December 22.

The ceremony took place in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, according to Prensa Latina.

Cuba’s Ambassador in Russia, Emilio Lozada García, received the recognition from the institution’s president, Sviatoslav Rybas, who emphasized Fidel’s role in revolutionary processes around the world, and in strengthening relations between Russia and Cuba.

He noted that the Biographical Institute’s expert council, which selects prizewinners, was planning to make the award in recognition of Fidel’s 90th birthday, when his lamentable death occurred.

The Cuban diplomat expressed gratitude for the award in the name of his people and government, and described Fidel’s November 25 death as a loss for Cuba, Latin America, and all of humanity.

For the last 24 years, the Man of the Year award has been granted to important figures in politics, culture, and science by this prestigious institution.

In the category of international relations, also recognized this year were Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation; Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China; and Nursultan Nazarbayev, president of Kazakhstan.