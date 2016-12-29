The march will honor Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz, the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution and the island’s new generations

Cuban youth will play a leading role in the march and military parade set to take place January 2, in Havana’s Plaza de la Revolución José Martí, in honor of Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz, the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution and the island’s new generations.

“The parade will be opened by pioneros (Elementary school children) accompanied by a large model of the Granma yacht, while a bloc of over 50,000 youth from the capital and provinces of Artemisa and Mayabeque will bring up the rear,” stated Joan Cabo Mijares, a member of the Young Communists League (UJC) National Bureau, speaking on Cuban television program Mesa Redonda.

According to the young official, the UJC has organized activities for children; voluntary work initiatives related to health, gastronomy, and in sugar mills to support the harvest; and will also be leading community cultural projects.

Likewise, mass organizations have been preparing for the march of the combatant people and military parade, over recent days.

Vladimir Sauri Bermúdez, provincial coordinator and National Secretariat member of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Havana, stated that in addition to other activities, CDRs are holding meetings and mobilizing neighborhoods to encourage people to express their revolutionary commitment and participate in the march.