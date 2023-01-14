Cubans will Elect New Parliament in March

Cuba’s National Electoral Council is deploying intense work to guarantee National Elections in March 26, when the deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Cuban Parliament) are elected.

Electoral Council vice-president Tomas Amaran told reporters about main actions underway towards the election. He said that they will publish the voters’ lists in February.

In most provinces, all 80 voting districts have already been set up, which constitute the main structure of the National Elections, said the official and went on to recall that the candidates to Parliament deputies will be nominated at Municipal Assemblies on February 5th.

All ballots will have at least two candidates in correspondence to the number of voters as established by the Cuban Electoral Law—one deputy per every 30 thousand inhabitants. The biographies of the candidates will also be published in each electoral district, said the official.

Amaran explained that as a result of the vote, the National Parliament will be made up of 470 lawmakers representing all sectors of Cuban society. The new deputies will later be in charge of electing the Parliament president and other top lawmakers, as well as the President and Vice-president of the Republic of Cuba.