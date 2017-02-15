Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Spanish . RSS  . Site Map
Escambray on Facebook Escambray on Twitter Escambray on Flickr RSS Feed

Inicio » February 2017 » Home, Sancti Spíritus/

Sancti Spiritus Announces Selling of Custom-Made Guayaberas (+photos)

.
Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 . . 0  
escambray today, guayabera, guayabera shirt, el artesano workshop

El Artesano workshop was recently provided with up-to-date equipment. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)

El Artesano workshop, from Zaza del Medio, Sancti Spíritus, aims to conquer national and international market with the commercialization of guayabera shirts, the only garments that are made there after the implementation of a new technology that improves both quality and productivity.

According to Anay Cristina Pérez Concepción, administrator of the workplace, since they began with this new production, in November 2016, the demands have been growing with the days.

 

Casa de la Guayabera of Sancti Spiritus

 

“We have orders from many companies and organizations throughout Cuba, in addition to the guayaberas made for selling in local shops. The garments are very well accepted because the fabrics we use are fresh and high quality, on the other hand the prices are quite affordable”, Anays said.  

In the workshop there are 21 workers, mostly women, who are responsible for the entire production process of the famous garments, native to this central Cuban territory.

escambray today, guayabera, guayabera shirt, el artesano workshop

Large sample of guayaberas produced at El Artesano. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)

escambray today, guayabera, guayabera shirt, el artesano workshop

The new technology introduced improves both quality and productivity. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)

escambray today, guayabera, guayabera shirt, el artesano workshop

René, the only male worker of the workplace, has been in the business for 18 years. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)

Guayabera dresses can be also ordered in El Artesano textile workshop. (Photo: Vicente Brito)

 

 

 

Related

Published under: , , ,

Make a comment
Escambray reserves the right to moderate comments which are disrespectful, offensive, vulgar, or that attempt against the dignity of either a person or a social group.

The mandatory fields are marked.