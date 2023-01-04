WHO urges nations to remain vigilant ahead of Omicron sublineages

The request came after a meeting by the Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) on Tuesday to review latest scientific evidence on different Omicron sublineages. The analysis focused on present pandemic situation in China, where Chinese scientists presented genomic data from what they described as imported and locally acquired

The request came after a meeting by the Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) on Tuesday to review latest scientific evidence on different Omicron sublineages.

The analysis focused on present pandemic situation in China, where Chinese scientists presented genomic data from what they described as imported and locally acquired coronavirus infection cases.

The study showed a predominance of Omicron sublineages BA.5.2 and BF.7, among local infections.

BA.5.2 and BF.7 (together) accounted for 97.5% of all local infections, according to genomic sequencing.

Some other Omicron sublineages were also detected, although at low percentages.

These sublineages are known already and have been spreading in other countries. Currently, China has not reported any new variants.