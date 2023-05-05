We remain united around the Revolution, Cuban union leader states

We remain united around the Revolution, said today the general secretary of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC), Ulises Guilarte, speaking before more than 100,000 Havana residents gathered at the Malecon.

In the presence of the leader of the Revolution, Raúl Castro, and President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Guilarte assured that the Cuban workers’ movement continues to struggle with its own strength and talent to achieve a better future, overcoming the difficulties that limit the progress of the country’s development plans.

He added that workers act under the principle that only those who fight, resist and do not give up are the ones who have the right to triumph and emphasized that Cubans will never give up in their firm purpose of conquering new victories.

Guilarte emphasized that on this occasion the celebration of the International Workers’ Day was preceded by the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and anti-imperialism, which allowed more than a thousand representatives of 271 political, youth, trade unions and social organizations from 58 countries, to share, in workplaces and neighborhoods, the realities of the island.

They were also able to see the capacity to overcome obstacles and shortages of the Cubans, who are facing the negative impacts of the longest, intensified and multidimensional economic blockade ever suffered by any nation on this planet, he added.

The secretary general of the CTC explained that this year the traditional scenario of the parade in the “Plaza de la Revolución” was moved to Havana’s Malecón, the venue of historical and multitudinous mobilizations, many of them led by the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.

“This change of location is coherent with the current limitations in securing fuel, as part of the complex economic situation the country is going through”, aggravated by the coercive measures applied by Washington against the Caribbean nation.

Precisely, he pointed out, the celebration of the world proletariat is devoted to the daily heroism of the people, and to the high responsibility and decisive contribution of the workers to achieve superior performance in the economy.

“We continue to accompany from the “Central de Trabajadores de Cuba(Workers’ Central Union of Cuba), the advancement and improvement of our economic-social model of socialist development and its work of respect for human rights, the implementation of public and inclusive policies of equity and social justice, which become a shield to face the powerful imperial onslaught and its pretensions to undermine national identity,” said Guilarte.

He denounced that imperialism articulated new campaigns of lies, manipulation and hatred to discredit the Revolution and fomented opinion matrixes against the celebration of May 1st, but just as with the Family Code, the elections of the People’s Power, and the constitution of the National Assembly, Cuba Won, he emphasized.

He recalled the example of Cuban heroes and martyrs, as well as the leaders of the workers’ movement, and stressed that the workers will be consistent with their example and will continue adding hands and heart to the Homeland, to continue making a better Cuba among all of us, he concluded.