US Coast Guard Returned Irregular Cuban Migrant

The US Coast Guard Service returned to Cuba a new group of 82 irregular migrants to the western Cuban Orozco harbor

According to the Cuban Interior Ministry, this has been the seventh Cuba-US joint operation this year amounting to 1 052 returned persons.

The most recent return of Cubans included 13 women and 69 men, who had made 13 illegal departure attempts before through the Florida Straits.

The action was in turn with the US-Cuba joint declaration signed January 12, 2017 to normalize bilateral migration relations and guarantee safe, orderly and safe migration.