United Nations official Alena Douhan visits Cuba

Alena Douhan, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative repercussions of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, will begin a visit to Cuba today

During her stay, until May 6, the specialist will participate in the panel Diverse views of the Cuban context on the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, convened by the University of Havana.

Douhan’s program includes contacts with various personalities in Cuban society to learn first-hand about the specific effects of the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States.

Among the planned activities, a tour of La Corbata community stands out, one of the capital’s neighborhoods immersed in a transformation project to improve its inhabitants’ living standard.

According to the office of the United Nations System in Cuba, the official’s visit has as its main objectives to resume cooperation actions with the United Nations special human rights procedures, and to contribute to the denunciation of the blockade as the main violation of the human rights of the Cuban people.

Cuba has maintained extensive cooperation with human rights mechanisms that are applied on universal and non-discriminatory bases, and is party to 44 international instruments on this matter, out of the 61 internationally in force. Likewise, the country advocates dialogue and cooperation as the most effective way to defend all human rights for all, without manipulation or politicization.