Unesco and Cuba strengthen ties with Azoulay-Díaz-Canel meeting

Díaz-Canel said he felt at home at the headquarters of the multilateral organization and thanked for the opportunity of being there. They had met before in Havana on December 2019, during an official visit by Azoulay, and in November 2018, during a transit visit through French soil by the head

Audrey Azoulay, general director of Unesco, received today in Paris, the president of Cuba,Miguel Díaz-Canel, and discussed the close ties between Cuba and Unesco and the will to promote them.

Díaz-Canel said he felt at home at the headquarters of the multilateral organization and thanked for the opportunity of being there.

They had met before in Havana on December 2019, during an official visit by Azoulay, and in November 2018, during a transit visit through French soil by the head of the Cuban state.

This new meeting took place in the context of the attendance of the Cuban president at the summit being held here on a New Global Financial Pact.

August 2022 marked the 75th anniversary of Unesco’s ties with Cuba, and Díaz-Canel took advantage of the occasion to highlight the shared values and to thank the multilateral organization for its support in the fight against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Responding to the occasion, Azoulay highlighted the friendship and described the cooperation as vibrant, with emphasis on sectors such as education.