Türkiye Mobilizes After Earthquakes Kill Over 900

ome 912 people were killed, over 5,385 others injured and 2,818 buildings destroyed after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye early Monday,
The first earthquake, which Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management authority (AFAD) initially measured as 7.4-magnitude, occurred at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT).
It was followed by a magnitude-6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country’s southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude-7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in Kahramanmaras Province. Damage was reported in at least 10 provinces in southern and southeastern Türkiye.
A total of 2,470 people have been rescued from the rubble, Erdogan told a press conference held before the third quake.
