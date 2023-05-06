Tourism as a driver of economic development

Tourism can contribute considerably to the economic development of the peoples of the south, Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia said on Saturday in the framework of the meeting of the Group of 77+China.

Foto: Thalía Fuentes Puebla/ Cubadebate.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Garcia stressed that even in those nations with greater economic possibilities and natural, but not renewable and exhaustible resources, tourism is already thought of as a way to generate prosperity for countries through sustainable and sustainable management.

Culture and heritage are fundamental for the development of this activity anywhere in the world, but in Cuba’s particular case they are an attribute and a differentiation in markets that could be considered in equal conditions to ours, Garcia added.

Cuba is much more than sun and sand, it also has high capacities to hold events and we aspire to place tourism of wellness, quality of life, nature, heritage and nautical tourism at the highest level. Elements that will create a broader variety than the one existing in the country, he affirmed.

Regarding Cuba’s pro tempore presidency of the Group of 77+China, the minister pointed out that during the year the country intends to carry out intense activity.

For this reason, it is no coincidence that the meeting of the Group’s Tourism Ministers was held a few hours after the conclusion of the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2023), a space that included heritage among its lines of debate.

Garcia explained that this sector should be seen as a multisectoral activity that can promote economic growth, poverty reduction, decent job creation for all, change in the standards of consumption and the promotion of local culture.

Covid-19 placed the world before colossal challenges in this sector that has a direct impact on the rest of the regional and global development priorities.

There is a marked trend in the implementation of unilateral coercive measures, the deepening of social and economic inequalities, climate change and the increase in the digital divide, he said.

Given this panorama, there is an urgent need for comprehensive solutions and international collaboration in order to strengthen policies and financial support to ensure the sector’s livelihoods, reduce inequalities, and support national development strategies, he noted.

It is necessary to promote a more sustainable tourism model, the creation of infrastructure, the diversification of tourism based on social inclusion, conservation, and environmental protection with respect for natural and cultural heritage, the minister stated.

Garcia highlighted the need to guarantee sustainable tourism, whose actions in the sector must adjust to this new dynamic.

In this regard, he said that the World Tourism Organization has a leading and important role as coordinator and assistant to countries in the implementation of strategies in this area.

The way forward must be unity and cooperation and the exchange of knowledge, as essential elements to make progress, accompanied by science, technology and innovation as powerful tools in the production of responsible, sustainable and autonomous tourism, he said.

From its pro tempore presidency, Cuba will promote collaboration with developing countries and will seek cooperation alternatives based on the experiences and good practices of the south, Garcia stressed.

Unity and coordination are essential, and the Group of 77+China plays a key role in addressing legitimate claims in the field of tourism and strengthening strategic alliances to meet future crisis, he concluded.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Garcia stressed that even in those nations with greater economic possibilities and natural, but not renewable and exhaustible resources, tourism is already thought of as a way to generate prosperity for countries through sustainable and sustainable management.

Culture and heritage are fundamental for the development of this activity anywhere in the world, but in Cuba’s particular case they are an attribute and a differentiation in markets that could be considered in equal conditions to ours, Garcia added.

Cuba is much more than sun and sand, it also has high capacities to hold events and we aspire to place tourism of wellness, quality of life, nature, heritage and nautical tourism at the highest level. Elements that will create a broader variety than the one existing in the country, he affirmed.

Regarding Cuba’s pro tempore presidency of the Group of 77+China, the minister pointed out that during the year the country intends to carry out intense activity.

For this reason, it is no coincidence that the meeting of the Group’s Tourism Ministers was held a few hours after the conclusion of the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2023), a space that included heritage among its lines of debate.

Garcia explained that this sector should be seen as a multisectoral activity that can promote economic growth, poverty reduction, decent job creation for all, change in the standards of consumption and the promotion of local culture.

Covid-19 placed the world before colossal challenges in this sector that has a direct impact on the rest of the regional and global development priorities.

There is a marked trend in the implementation of unilateral coercive measures, the deepening of social and economic inequalities, climate change and the increase in the digital divide, he said.

Given this panorama, there is an urgent need for comprehensive solutions and international collaboration in order to strengthen policies and financial support to ensure the sector’s livelihoods, reduce inequalities, and support national development strategies, he noted.

It is necessary to promote a more sustainable tourism model, the creation of infrastructure, the diversification of tourism based on social inclusion, conservation, and environmental protection with respect for natural and cultural heritage, the minister stated.

Garcia highlighted the need to guarantee sustainable tourism, whose actions in the sector must adjust to this new dynamic.

In this regard, he said that the World Tourism Organization has a leading and important role as coordinator and assistant to countries in the implementation of strategies in this area.

The way forward must be unity and cooperation and the exchange of knowledge, as essential elements to make progress, accompanied by science, technology and innovation as powerful tools in the production of responsible, sustainable and autonomous tourism, he said.

From its pro tempore presidency, Cuba will promote collaboration with developing countries and will seek cooperation alternatives based on the experiences and good practices of the south, Garcia stressed.

Unity and coordination are essential, and the Group of 77+China plays a key role in addressing legitimate claims in the field of tourism and strengthening strategic alliances to meet future crisis, he concluded.