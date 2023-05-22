The Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT) informs that as a result of cooperation actions between the Cuban Border Guard Troops and the U.S. Coast Guard, 340.7 kilograms of marihuana were seized during the interception of an international drug trafficking operation

Joint U.S.-Cuba border guard forces thwart drug trafficking operation

The statement reads that on May 18 at 11:07 a.m., the Border Guard Troops received a telephone call from the 7th District of the Miami Coast Guard, warning of the presence, north of the province of Holguin(eastern Cuba), of a vessel suspected of drug trafficking.

Two surface units of the Border Guard Troops were sent to the place, and at 12:15 p.m. they detected the boat and began their pursuit, noticing, minutes later, that its crew members began to throw packages into the sea, states the text, published on the MININT web site.

The pursuit was maintained until 18.8 miles north of Faro Lucrecia, when they identified that a Miami Coast Guard helicopter was flying over the infringing target.

According to the information, the drugs thrown into the sea were secured and the U.S. Coast Guard vessel “CG Dependable 626”, which was in the area, was contacted, as well as the Coast Guard liaison in Havana.

The latter, according to the release, informed the Cuban side that the offending vessel was intercepted by its service and sunk by its two crew members, who were subsequently detained by the U.S. authorities.

The 17 secured packages were transferred to the Holguin Naval Squadron and handed over to the Provincial Operational Guard, which will continue the investigations to collect and provide the necessary evidence, in order to contribute to the corresponding procedures to attract the criminal responsibility of those involved, MININT assured.

The text emphasizes that this fact ratifies Cuba’s political will of zero tolerance to the global phenomenon of illicit drug trafficking.

At the same time, it added, it confirms the importance given by the Cuban State to international cooperation to face this serious threat to the security of countries, especially with the United States, the main destination of most of the drugs that impact on the maritime corridors near the national territory.