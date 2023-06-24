Spanish artist rejects US blockade against Cuba

Spanish singer Cristina del Valle, who together with Alberto Comesaña make up Amistades Peligrosas duo, reject the US Government’s hostile policy, hardened in the past years, against Cuba.

Amistades Peligrosas

The two singers are taking part at the International Festival A Bridge to Havana, which winds up on Sunday. Del Valle spoke exclusively with Prensa Latina about the event and her impressions of Cuba and its people.

The Cuban people offer an example of dignity to the world, of prioritizing such essential elements as the right to a dignified life and health, especially for those of us who lived through the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

As much as some want to erase and attack culture -one of the key elements in the new strategies of domination-, for the first time I am a witness to the blockade that is -she said- a very serious act of State terrorism which affects this beautiful place, she continued.

She also longed for the possibility that people from all over the world could show their art in Cuba without this being an act of indignation mixed with sadness, hope and love.

I believe that I should not be silent because we artists play a fundamental role that goes beyond receiving applause, through our music we can transform the reality and the future of many people, she further said.

Amistades Peligrosas is scheduled to perform at Club 500, venue of the festival, together with Cuban musicians Buena Fe, Karamba, founder and promoter of the event, and Ernesto Blanco, guitarist of the band that will accompany them.