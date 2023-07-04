The 29th Theater Crusade for the Che’s Route, a cultural event that will take place today in the municipality of Taguasco and will conclude next August, will begin today

Che’s Route Theater Festival begins in a province of Cuba

Juan Carlos Gonzalez, president of the Performing Arts Council in this territory, confirmed the aforementioned at a press conference. He added that about 125 performances will take place while describing the event as a theater festival in the community.

The six companies in the province’s catalog will participate, including: Paquelé, Dador Teatro and Parabajitos, and the Trinidad Folkloric Ensemble Leyenda Folk, which this year celebrates six decades, dedicated to preserving the most native Afro-Cuban roots, he said.

This musical-dance group from the southern city of Trinidad, whose historic urban center was declared Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 1988, is invited for the first time and will offer folkloric touches, he remarked.