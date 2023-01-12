Sancti Spíritus, the venue of the national event for Cuban Science Day

The province of Sancti Spíritus, in central Cuba, will host the national event for Cuban Science Day, which is celebrated every year on January 15, for the results achieved during 2022, as announced the day before at a press conference chaired by Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, Minister of Science, Technology, and Environment

When assessing the candidacy for the selection of the headquarters, elements such as the presentation of two results to the National Innovation Award, and the systematic work in the management with the Innovation Dynamizing Structures (EAT), with acceptable results, were considered. In the territory, they manage and promote 29 innovations of significant impact in correspondence with the priorities and needs of the territory.

In this sense, the work developed with the Local Development Projects (PDL) and with the Council of Social and Humanistic Sciences stands out. At the same time, there is an integrated work with the government structures of the province.

The territory has good participation in the calls for scientific and technological categorization processes and also for the Young and Student Researchers and Technologists Awards.

It was also recognized for its compliance with the actions planned in the agreement between the Pre-University Vocational Institute of Exact Sciences-Ministry of Education-Ministry of Science, Technology, and Environment (IPVCE-MINED-CITMA), which stimulates the work with young talents and their recruitment for the study of careers related to scientific activity.

Granma, Villa Clara, and Pinar del Río were selected as outstanding provinces in the 2022 period.

In Granma province, it is worth mentioning the stability in the work of the Provincial Council of Social and Humanistic Sciences and its link with the Territorial Program of Science, Technology, and Innovation (PTCTI) of this area, which has objectives and a plan to manage the activity of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

On the other hand, it submitted two proposals for innovation awards, developed nine innovations with territorial impact, and worked together with the government structures in the implementation of the government management system based on science and innovation, even with discrete results.

In this territory, the creation of spaces for debate, scientific discussion, and social communication of scientific results also stands out.

Villa Clara is another province with good results in 2022. It maintains a systematic and consolidated work with its 13 Science, Technology, and Innovation Entities (ECTI), which allows knowing the main difficulties and evaluating their possible solutions. In the territory, there is a correspondence between the services provided by the entities and the lines of research and projects that are executed due to the demands of the strategic sectors.

In Villa Clara, there is a solid link between the Delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Environment and the Central University of Las Villas Marta Abreu (UCLV), which promotes greater comprehensiveness and effectiveness in the implementation of the policies approved in the territory. In addition, the links with companies in the province and the UCLV interface company are consolidated.

Good participation of the territory in the calls made for scientific and technological categorization process and also for Young and Student Researchers and Technologists Awards.

In the case of Pinar del Río, it obtained six awards and mentions in the call for Young and Student Researchers and Technologists Awards, the Technical Advisory Council (CTA) is operational and they have a coherent work system to evaluate the functioning of the CTAs in the province, they have identified the deficiencies in this sense and they are working on their attention. At the CITMA Delegation level, they have their technical advisory council, while they frequently call on experts.

They also show results in the implementation of the SAEN Program, advanced knowledge management, and the use of the Observatory of the University of Pinar del Río for these purposes.

Cuban Science Day has been celebrated on January 15 in the country since 1990, coinciding with the 30th anniversary that the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), who defined the role of scientific research in the development of the nation.