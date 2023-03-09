Sancti Spíritus sets for coming elections

The meetings held by 20 candidates for deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) with students, in economic and social centers continue in this central province.

The activities are focused on meetings in rural communities, in the Turquino Plan region, manufacturing centers, health and education centers as well as both state-run and private cooperatives.

Ekaterina Gowen Dickinson, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Candidacy Commission, told Prensa Latina that the linking of candidates with the population is one of the most important missions for coming March 26 elections.

Neisa Muro, President of the Provincial Electoral Council, said that the platform for transfering information from districts includes cell phones, radio stations and messengers in all municipalities, so that data transmission does not fail.