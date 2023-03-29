Aspirin could improve cancer immunotherapies – Study

A study on aspirin could pave the way for improving immunotherapies against cancer, experts informed

Specialists present at the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology explained that aspirin inhibits the cyclooxygenase (COX) enzyme which creates crucial messenger molecules in the inflammatory response.

Aspirin is capable of controlling transcription factors for cytokine expression during inflammation, while influencing many other inflammatory proteins and non-coding RNAs closely related to the immune response.

Scientists proved aspirin “slows the breakdown of the amino acid tryptophan into its metabolite kynurenine by inhibiting associated enzymes called indoleamine dioxygenases (IDO).”

They pointed out that tryptophan metabolism plays a pivotal role in inflammation and immune response.

Aspirin downregulates IDO1 expression and associated kynurenine production during inflammation, as it is a COX inhibitor, thus suggesting a possible interaction between COX and IDO1 during inflammation.

“IDO1 is an important target for immunotherapy, a cancer treatment that helps the body’s immune system seek out and destroy cancer cells,” the experts stressed.

Aspirin-one of the most widely used drugs in the world-is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, and is used for pain, fever, and inflammation, and others take it daily to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.