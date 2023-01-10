Projections and challenges of Cuban economic society

The Sociedad Económica de Amigos del País (SEAP), the oldest NGO in Cuba, currently has among its leading projections and challenges, the promotion of its history and legacy of more than two centuries of existence.

SEAP

Sprung from the renewing ideas of the European Enlightenment, during the 18th century, SEAP, which marked its 230th anniversary on Monday, improves its communicational activity by determining and implementing a social communication strategy.

At the General Meeting of SEAP held this Monday, which assessed the work done by the entity in the last four months, its reelected president, Zoila Benítez, also mentioned, among other projections, the increase of advice in public policies of the country.

Benítez also aims to modernize technological equipment,strengthen the computerization of SEAP and foster the international relations of this NGO, particularly with similar institutions in Spain, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

SEAP’s social task is to mobilize the scientific-technical community under the objectives set by the Cuban Revolution.