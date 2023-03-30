China denounces abuses in U.S. prisons such as Guantánamo

China denounced the abuses, violations of human rights and arbitrariness against those held in prisons opened by the United States in different parts of the world such as Guantánamo, a Cuban territory.

Abuses and violations of human rights are committed in US prisons like Guantánamo naval base

An article by the Xinhua news agency exemplified in four chapters several cases of foreigners arrested, illegally imprisoned and tortured in US prisons, either in the name of the war on terrorism or just for being migrants.

The article referred to the existence of these “black prisons” in places like Cuba, Afghanistan and Iraq, despite the growing rejection by the international community and the call to close them in recent years.

The text also mentioned that in 2001 the United States opened the prison at the Guantánamo naval base, on Cuban soil, under the pretext of taking terrorist suspects there, but turned it into a place where it tested extreme methods of punishment.

It deplored Washington’s use of the site to fuel hatred, prejudice against Muslims, foster racial division and antagonism in American society.

The Xinhua document also spoke of human rights violations in penitentiaries located within the United States and the consequences on the physical and mental health of the victims.

This material is added to others published since February by institutions of the Government of the Asian giant on the problems created by the United States with its policies on issues such as democracy, justice and individual liberties.

Source: Prensa Latina