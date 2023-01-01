President Miguel Díaz-Canel, sent a message through his Twitter account to congratulate the Cuban people on the occasion of the new year and the 64th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

President Díaz-Canel’s Message to the Cuban people for the New Year

As we push the doors of 2023, we strongly feel the strength of the historic legacy that drives us towards the new year, without fear and doubt, but always aware that it could be even more difficult, the head of State wrote on his Twitter account.

In his message, Diaz-Canel stressed that the Cuban people’s creativity is infinite and that they have achieved all their merits without backing down, despite several obstacles.

He pointed out that Cuba’s resistance in 2022, a year that he considered challenging, “is proof that it can be done, again and again, it can be done.”

The president urged to continue working on Cuba’s progress, despite the intensification of the blockade imposed by the United States, “until its architects can’t hinder our development,” he stressed.

Díaz-Canel called to make a better country, “to make dreams come true here where we learned to dream.”

“Today we have to guarantee the maintenance of the just conquests, with Marti’s maxim that patriotism is a holy duty when fighting to put the country in a condition that men live in it happier, being that our sacred commitment,” the president tweeted.

He also shared a postcard on Twitter that honors all the people who collaborated in the recovery of the western province of Pinar del Río after being hit by Hurricane Ian.

Previously, in the last session of the year of the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero pointed out that 2023 must be a year of reference and progress in Cuba, to continue strengthening socialist democracy, transparency, participation, and popular control.