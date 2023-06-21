President Diaz-Canel thanks Serbian stance against U.S. blockade

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday thanked nonstop signs of friendship and actions by Serbian solidarity groups with his country in the struggle against the unjust and hostile U.S. blockade.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday arrived in Serbia to conduct a comprehensive program as part of his official visit till coming Wednesday.

The Cuban leader was welcomed at Nikola Tesla Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Miloŝ Vucêviĉ.

Before leaving, we met and talked with friends of the solidarity movement with Cuba and fellow citizens residing in Serbia, the Cuban leader live-tweeted.

Diaz-Canel considered the meeting as “gratifying, of renewed commitment in defense of the Cuban Revolution. We are so grateful for your support to the struggle for the end of the genocidal U.S. blockade.”

Earlier, the Cuban president laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Hero to pay tribute to the Serbian martyrs.

Previously, Diaz-Canel met with the President of the Serbian National Assembly Vladimir Orlic, and stated “We shared the interest in strengthening inter-parliamentary relations with Serbia as well as the willingness to continue strengthening collaboration and friendship relations.”

Díaz-Canel arrived in Serbia from Italy where he met with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella, Italian businessmen, as well as with Qu Dongyu, director-general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The Cuban president was also received by Pope Francis at the Holy See, with whom he discussed the historic bilateral relations, and collaboration between the two States and stressed the significance of doubling down on promoting the common good. (Source: Prensa Latina)

On June 22 and 23, the Cuban head of state, in his capacity as Chairman of the Group of 77 plus China, will participate in the “Summit for a New Global Financial Pact”, to be held in Paris, France