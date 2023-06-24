President Miguel Díaz-Canel has returned to Cuba in the early hour of Saturday after finishing an European tour that took him to Vatican City, Italy, Serbia and France.

President Díaz-Canel in Cuba after finishing tour of Europe

In the latter nation he took part in the Summit for a New World Financing Pact, representing the Group of 77 plus China, where he demanded a new international order to replace the current system, which he described as unfair, undemocratic, obsolete and exclusive.

The Cuban head of state also visited Unesco headquarters, where he was received by its director general, Audrey Azoulay.

Likewise, during his European tour, he held meetings with local authorities, heads of state, leaders of multilateral organizations, businessmen, representatives of solidarity and Cuban residents.

The President was received at Havana’s José Martí International Airport by Vice President Salvador Valdés; the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the Presidency reported on Twitter.