Preparations for elections in Sancti Spiritus advance as the plan

While preparations for the elections on March 26 make progress, the meetings between parliamentary candidates to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) with students and economic institutions continue today and are social.

The publication of the photos and biographies of all 20 candidates from Sancti Spiritus has already begun in more than 1,100 places so that voters know the merits and trajectories of those chosen.

Ekaterina Gowen Dickinson, president of the Territorial Candidacy Commission, told reporters that this event brings the people closer to the nominees.

Candidates from municipalities where the Turquino Plan is present develop a broad program in rural communities, where the fundamental activities focus on coffee recovery, food production, and livestock.

Those chosen by Trinidad Yudit Elena Brunet, educator of the Tender Dawn Children’s kindergarten; Osdany de la Caridad Perez, president of the Pedro Lantigua Agricultural Production Cooperative; and Rosa Miriam Elizalde, first vice president of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC), learned about the advances and projects of the communities.

They also met with residents and authorities from the Manuel Sanguily community, from areas of Condado, Caracusey, and Topes de Collantes.

On Saturday, they met with the group of Radio Trinidad and were interested in the work of the press, information, and the role of the media under any circumstance, as well as participation in social networks.