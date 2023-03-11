Over 2,000 migrants were deported to Cuba in 2023

A total of 2,724 migrants have been deported to Cuba so far this year, in 44 operations from several regional countries, Cuba´s Interior Ministry (MININT) reported Friday

Such a figure was reached on Friday as 26 irregular migrants were handed over by the U.S. Coast Guard at the Port of Orozco, in Bahía Honda municipality, in the western province of Artemisa.

These migrants had been previously involved in four other illegal boatlifts from Cuba and were later intercepted.

With this new group of migrants, made up of 23 men and three women, the US Coast Guard managed to conduct 26 operations this year, and as many as 1,944 people were deported.