Opening of Meliá Trinidad Peninsula Hotel in Cuba confirmed

Authorities from the tourism sector confirmed the upcoming opening of the Meliá Trinidad Peninsula Hotel, which will complement the lodging and tourism offers in this city, the best preserved in Cuba in terms of colonial architecture.

Foto: Karina Rodríguez Martínez/Cubadebate.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero recently announced the opening of the hotel during a visit to the central-southern Cuban city of Trinidad, which was founded on December 23, 1513 (510 years), by Spanish conquistador Diego Velázquez de Cuéllar and was the third village founded by the Spaniards in Cuba.

Meliá’s new hotel in Cuba is located in the seaside resort of the Ancón peninsula, south of the province of Sancti Spíritus.

The hotel will offer 401 rooms, divided into standard and The Level, and it will be a self-sufficient hotel in terms of energy supply, as an evolution for tourist development of this part of the country.

When it is officially inaugurated at the beginning of the upcoming peak season (November-April), 240 rooms will be offered in the first stage.

The Meliá Trinidad Peninsula will serve as a link with other tourist establishments in central Cuba, the north keys and even other domestic destinations.