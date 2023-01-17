New Oxfam report reveals great global inequality, says Cuban Foreign Minister

According to a recent report of the organization Oxfam International, while the fortune of the rich grows, more than 820 million people go hungry, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized Monday

New Oxfam report reveals great global inequality

In a message on his Twitter account, the foreign minister underscored the figures of the document that evidence of the underlying inequity in the current system of global economic relations.

” Oxfam stated that the richest one percent of the world’s population monopolizes 45.6 percent of global wealth, while the poorest half owns only 0.75 percent,” wrote the head of the Cuban diplomacy.

He added that while the fortune of an elite grows, approximately 1 in 10 people worldwide (+820 million) goes hungry.

This Monday Oxfam International published a report entitled ‘Survival of the richest’ which concludes that several factors have coincided in the world to cause an explosion of inequality.

The research points out that climate change, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and other elements have created an unprecedented crisis in which millions of human beings are facing hunger, inflation, and lack of access to necessities.

The text adds that poverty has increased for the first time in 25 years, but the richest have become dramatically richer and corporate profits have reached record levels